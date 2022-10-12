Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.
BJC Medical Group at the Highlands1110 Highlands Plaza Dr E Ste 281, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 273-0195
Able & caring..
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Nashville Tennessee
- Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital Portland Oregon
- Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
