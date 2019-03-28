Overview

Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.