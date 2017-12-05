Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coccaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
-
1
East Setauket Office179 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 1, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-4400
-
2
Long Island Community Hospital101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast reconstruction surgery due to breast cancer, Dr. Coccaro was very patient explaining the procedure to me. The surgery went well and I healed beautifully, the results turned out great. The staff is so understanding, there number one in my book. I would recommend this Dr. to family and friend. Wonderful Doctor
About Dr. Stephen Coccaro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coccaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coccaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Coccaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coccaro.
