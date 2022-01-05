Dr. Stephen Coats, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Coats, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Coats, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNITED HEALTH SERVICES HOSPITAL.
Dr. Coats works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. David Hunter209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coats?
Dr.Coats is an amazing doctor! I had a surgery with him and it was great. I was in so much pain, but after he did the surgery I was relieved with no pain. Every time I have a problem he always does the best job. He is very, extremely professional. I am so thankful for having him as my doctor. He is the best OB doctor I every had and he is super kind.
About Dr. Stephen Coats, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952478935
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HEALTH SERVICES HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coats has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coats works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coats. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.