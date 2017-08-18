Dr. Stephen Coates Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Coates Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Coates Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Coates Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Shannon Clinic Southwest4450 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Directions (325) 481-2277
-
2
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2277
-
3
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coates Jr?
This is the Best Dr I have ever encountered. He saved my husbands life with multiple severe health problems. He is intelligent, quick to diagnosis and does not waste time doing so. He takes all of his patients seriously and listens. If it wasn't for his quick diagnosis and swift treatments my husband would not be here today. God Bless you Dr Coates. I have referred him a lot and did so today! The Nix's
About Dr. Stephen Coates Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487635066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coates Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coates Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coates Jr works at
Dr. Coates Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coates Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coates Jr speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.