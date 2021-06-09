Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Clyne works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA10512 Park Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clyne?
Dr. Clyne was very thorough and took time to explain issues and possible future treatments if needed
About Dr. Stephen Clyne, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427026210
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Duke U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clyne works at
Dr. Clyne has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.