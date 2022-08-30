Dr. Stephen Clendenin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clendenin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Clendenin, MD
Dr. Stephen Clendenin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Tennessee Women's Care - Cool Springs740 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 120, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2396
Tennessee Women's Care2011 Murphy Ave Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 258-9549
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Clendenin is EXCEPTIONAL I tell you. I fell upon his practice simply because I got pregnant at 43, and he was in my insurance network. Well lucky me. He was so kind and informative from day one. While everyone else automatically put me in the high risk category because of my age, he had an amazing way of being positive and giving me confidence, while also being honest about how to best care for my growing baby and myself. NEVER, EVER, being negative or putting me in a category. We focused on medical facts and the care based on that. And it doesn't end with him, EVERYONE at his practice and everyone I have encountered that work alongside him, have the same outstanding bedside manner. I really couldn't be any more grateful for all he did for my family and myself. We now have a beautiful baby girl that is a year old, and I attribute a lot of that to his expertise and always being one step ahead. He never made me feel like an OLD Mom having a geriatric pregnancy. He only ever treated
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1982994711
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
