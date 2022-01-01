Overview

Dr. Stephen Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sparta, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cumberland Medical Center, Rhea Medical Center and Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Cumberland Family Care in Sparta, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN, Crossville, TN and Dayton, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.