Dr. Stephen Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Clark, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Clinic for Colon & Rectal Surgery P.A.115 Manning Dr SW Ste D101, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6070
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment with Dr. Clark today, Thursday, March 12, 2020. I had to reschedule on Tuesday because I had a bad reaction to the liquid prep given before my CT scan. Based on reviews I read, I was prepared to shell out $50 for a missed appointment, but when my daughter and I arrived at his office, I wasn't charged anything. Further, I'd read several negative reviews about his office staff/scheduling that nearly made me cancel altogether and seek a different doctor, but the staff was friendly & efficient. We were taken back quickly after completing the forms on a computer pad. Dr. Clark gave me a rundown of my surgery, providing every answer before I'd asked. He was down to earth, clear, and comforting. He explained that I wouldn't necessarily require a colostomy, something I'd been worried about. He's using robotics and laparoscopic surgery to repair a fistula between my bladder & colon. He was very positive about the expected outcome and recovery.
About Dr. Stephen Clark, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225080781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.