Dr. Stephen Chung, MD

Neurology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Chung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus.

Dr. Chung works at Providence Family Medicine in Walla Walla, WA with other offices in Pendleton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Adventist Health Medical Group Neurology
    1111 S 2nd Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Chi St Anthony Hospital
    3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801

Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Jun 27, 2017
Dr Chung has been my Neurologist for 6 years. He has always treated me with respect and empathy. I have a great deal of trust in his knowledge and would recommend him to my family and friends.
Dianne in Walla Walla WA — Jun 27, 2017
  Neurology
  31 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1578673703
  University of California at Davis
  Loma Linda University Med Center
  Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
  Neurology
  CHI St. Anthony Hospital
  Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus

Dr. Stephen Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chung has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

