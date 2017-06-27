Overview

Dr. Stephen Chung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus.



Dr. Chung works at Providence Family Medicine in Walla Walla, WA with other offices in Pendleton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

