Dr. Stephen Chronister, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chronister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Chronister, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stephen Chronister, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Topeka, KS.
Dr. Chronister works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stephen H Chronister DDS627 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66603 Directions (785) 379-3992
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chronister?
I was always afraid of dental visits until I started going to Dr. Chronister. He is gentle, skillful, and explains what he’s doing as he goes. Very happy to have found him!
About Dr. Stephen Chronister, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1629056072
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chronister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chronister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chronister works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chronister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chronister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chronister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chronister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.