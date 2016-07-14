See All Podiatrists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM

Podiatry
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Chernick works at Clara Rivera, MD in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Hempstead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
10 (179)
View Profile
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
10 (75)
View Profile
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
10 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    I & R. Medical Services PC
    11241 Queens Blvd Ste Llb, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 793-3223
  2. 2
    Hempstead Family Footcare
    175 Fulton Ave Ste 210, Hempstead, NY 11550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 489-2261
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chernick?

    Jul 14, 2016
    He is a caring ,sensitive, and competent doctor. He tries his best to help you and provides good advice
    Moshe B. in Queens,ny — Jul 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chernick to family and friends

    Dr. Chernick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chernick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM.

    About Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063507960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chernick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chernick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chernick has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chernick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chernick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chernick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.