Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chernick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Chernick works at
Locations
-
1
I & R. Medical Services PC11241 Queens Blvd Ste Llb, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 793-3223
-
2
Hempstead Family Footcare175 Fulton Ave Ste 210, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 489-2261Tuesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday12:00pm - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chernick?
He is a caring ,sensitive, and competent doctor. He tries his best to help you and provides good advice
About Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063507960
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chernick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chernick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chernick works at
Dr. Chernick has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chernick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chernick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chernick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.