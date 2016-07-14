Overview

Dr. Stephen Chernick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Chernick works at Clara Rivera, MD in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Hempstead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.