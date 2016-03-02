Dr. Stephen Charbonnet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charbonnet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Charbonnet, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Charbonnet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Dr. Charbonnet works at
Houma Surgi Center Inc1020 School St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-7091
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Charbonnet?
Excellent doctor! Thinks of the small things to make his patients feel comfortable. Very knowledgeable about his field, and has great skills. So glad I went to him!
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205815354
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Charbonnet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charbonnet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charbonnet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charbonnet has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charbonnet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Charbonnet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charbonnet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charbonnet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charbonnet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.