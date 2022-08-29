Dr. Stephen Champlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Champlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Champlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
East Jefferson Women's Care Nobleskennedyhevronchamplin & Hoerner4228 Houma Blvd Ste 410, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-0606
Internal Medicine Consultants4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is by far the most experienced, kind-hearted, caring, attentive doctor I've ever had. He's given me 2 surgeries and he will be delivering my baby in December. He is simply amazing. I'd highly recommend him to EVERYONE!
About Dr. Stephen Champlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champlin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Champlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champlin.
