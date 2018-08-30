Overview

Dr. Stephen Cavanah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Cavanah works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Endocrinology & Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.