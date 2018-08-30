Dr. Stephen Cavanah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cavanah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Cavanah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Cavanah works at
Locations
Norton Medical Plaza West2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-0406
Norton Community Medical Associates Endocrinology4915 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 636-0406
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cavanah is by far the most thorough doctor I’ve ever had! He spent over an hour asking me questions about my medical history. He was very helpful in explaining things to me and took very extensive detailed notes. He seemed to completely understand how to properly treat me and I have complete faith that I’m in good hands. Thank you to his nurse for being so friendly, sweet and clear with the details too.
About Dr. Stephen Cavanah, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427045723
Education & Certifications
- Willford Hall Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cavanah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavanah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavanah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavanah works at
Dr. Cavanah has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavanah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanah.
