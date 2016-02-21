Dr. Stephen Castracane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castracane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Castracane, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Castracane, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Castracane works at
Locations
Richard B. Feldman D.p.m. LLC655 Saw Mill Rd, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 934-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castracane is an expert in his field and cares about his patients. Thanks to his intervention, I was immediately seen and properly diagnosed.. I am very grateful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Castracane, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336179829
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castracane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castracane accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castracane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castracane has seen patients for Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castracane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Castracane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castracane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castracane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castracane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.