Dr. Stephen Castle, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Castle works at Castle Dermatology & Laser Center - Greeley in Greeley, CO with other offices in Fort Morgan, CO and Sterling, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.