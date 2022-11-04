Dr. Stephen Cassis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cassis, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Cassis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Roane General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Stephen P Cassis MD301 49th St SE Ste A, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-3937
Charleston Surgical Hospital1306 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 353-0307Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Er4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Roane General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Cassis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1093709289
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
