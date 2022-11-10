Dr. Stephen Cass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Cass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Cass, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Cass works at
Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2820
University of Colorado Denver Hospital12631 E 17th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-1950
Uchealth Cherry Creek North Surgery Center100 Cook St Ste 500, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 516-3950
Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus13123 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 777-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had severe hearing loss from numerous ear infections, the surgery he performed was to place a titanium prosthesis in my middle ear my hearing has greatly improved.Thank You
About Dr. Stephen Cass, MD
- Neurotology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1568555910
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
