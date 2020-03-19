Overview

Dr. Stephen Casey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Casey works at Casey & Patel Mds in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.