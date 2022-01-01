Dr. Stephen Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Carney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Carney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
1720 El Camino Real Ste 135, Burlingame, CA 94010 (650) 685-6105
1860 El Camino Real Ste 236, Burlingame, CA 94010 (650) 651-7112
50 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 (650) 343-6399
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Carney never rushes an appointment. He always listens to the concerns of his patients. He is always smiling when he comes to the exam room. He is very knowledgeable. In todays insurance marketplace where doctors have to see a large number of patients, which means less time per patient, I’m amazed at the care level Dr. Carney provides while keeping an office staff who are also professional and caring. I would recommend Dr. Carney without hesitation!
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356451488
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Dr. Carney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.