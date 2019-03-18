Overview

Dr. Stephen Canfield, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Canfield works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.