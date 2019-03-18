Dr. Stephen Canfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Stephen Canfield, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Canfield works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely impressed with Dr. Canfield in both his demeanor and expertise. I was referred specifically to him by my gastroenterologist due to previous allergic reactions I'd had to medications in a specific "family" which is the gold standard for my medical issue. Dr. Canfield is tops on my list. He came to the waiting area to accompany me into his office which is extremely unusual. He has a very pleasant calming air. He explained exactly how he was going to proceed and interpret my results
About Dr. Stephen Canfield, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437218690
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Canfield works at
Dr. Canfield has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Canfield speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Canfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.