Dr. Stephen Calderon, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Calderon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Bruce Chozick MD PC1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3208, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-7121
Howard Lantner MD PC701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste E010, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-9534
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He fixed 2 discs for me over the years and did a great job. He's to the point and direct but thats what i want-professionalism, not coddling. Office staff is friendly and Tracey the PA is great too. Highly recommended
About Dr. Stephen Calderon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Calderon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calderon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderon has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calderon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.
