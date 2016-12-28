Overview

Dr. Stephen Butler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and South Florida Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Butler works at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Ctr-Physician Consultant in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.