Overview

Dr. Stephen Bush, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Bush works at CAMC Gynecologic Oncology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.