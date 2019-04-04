Dr. Stephen Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bush, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their residency with West Virginia University Charleston Division
Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 304, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bush is an amazing physician. I was a high risk pregnancy with twins, and was a scared patient. He always listened to my questions and concerns. He took time and went above and beyond what I imagined. He also delivered my twins. His staff is friendly and knows you by name. Would recommend him to anyone.
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Charleston Division
- West Virginia University
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush has seen patients for Adenomyosis and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.