Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-8690
Pima Heart Physicians PC6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 250, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-8690
Southern Arizona Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery PC6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 380, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Very informative and staff was very nice ..They are always available for any questions i had. Dr Burpee is very nice and speaks in terms you can understand every step. Awesome team!
About Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609831841
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's Hosp-U Toronto
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Toronto Hospitals
- University of Western Ontario
