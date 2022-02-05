See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

Dr. Burpee works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Medical Center
    6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-8690
  2. 2
    Pima Heart Physicians PC
    6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 250, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-8690
  3. 3
    Southern Arizona Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery PC
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 380, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 219-8690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1609831841
    • 1609831841
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Michael's Hosp-U Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Toronto Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Western Ontario
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burpee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burpee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burpee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burpee has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burpee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Burpee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burpee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burpee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burpee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

