Dr. Stephen Burpee, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Burpee works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.