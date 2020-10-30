Overview

Dr. Stephen Burgun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Burgun works at Uhmp - Dr Burgun in Chardon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.