Dr. Stephen Burgun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Burgun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Locations
Uhmp - Dr Burgun13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 1, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (216) 593-5500
University Primary Care Practices Inc13241 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-3621
University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center - Bhu13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Hypothyroidism since I was born, and my original Endocrinologist could never get it regulated. I have been seeing Dr. Burgun 11 Years and have been great since.
About Dr. Stephen Burgun, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgun has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgun.
