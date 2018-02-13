Dr. Burger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Burger, MD
Dr. Stephen Burger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Bjc Medical Group Neurology At Belleville - Suite 2504700 Memorial Dr Ste 250, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 235-3378
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Dr. Burger was patient with me as I brought in a full piece of paper filled with questions. I was extremely scared of a possible life-changing diagnosis and he helped ease my anxieties. I have recommended him to my family members as well.
About Dr. Stephen Burger, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Burger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burger has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burger.
