Overview

Dr. Stephen Burger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Burger works at Bjc Medical Group Neurology At Belleville - Suite 250 in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.