Dr. Stephen Bruce, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bruce works at Ogden Clinic - South - Urology in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.