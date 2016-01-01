Overview

Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They completed their residency with Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc



Dr. Brown works at CNY Obsterics & Gynecology in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.