Dr. Stephen Brown, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Brown works at Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Affiliated Colon and Rectal Surgeons PC
    1331 N 7th St Ste 275, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-7004
    Affiliated Colon/Rectal Sgns
    1300 N 12th St Ste 304, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-7004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 21, 2022
    was sufferings with fissure for years, fixed me a few years ago, still doing great!!
    irina — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558358275
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hillsdale College
    Undergraduate School

