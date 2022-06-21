Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Affiliated Colon and Rectal Surgeons PC1331 N 7th St Ste 275, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 252-7004
Affiliated Colon/Rectal Sgns1300 N 12th St Ste 304, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 252-7004
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
was sufferings with fissure for years, fixed me a few years ago, still doing great!!
About Dr. Stephen Brown, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Hillsdale College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.