Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Advanced Concepts in Cosmetic Surgery & Skincare1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2105, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 669-6432
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1083773956
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
