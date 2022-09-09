Dr. Stephen Brotherton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotherton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Brotherton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Brotherton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-2504Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful care, experience, and precision, and is concerned for his patients’ completely successful recovery.
About Dr. Stephen Brotherton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1497772081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brotherton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brotherton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brotherton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brotherton has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brotherton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotherton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brotherton.
