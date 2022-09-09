Overview

Dr. Stephen Brotherton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Brotherton works at Steve Meyers, MD in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.