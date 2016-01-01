Overview

Dr. Stephen Brigido, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.



Dr. Brigido works at Coordinated Health in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA and East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.