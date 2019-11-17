Overview

Dr. Stephen Brietzke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Pershing Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Brietzke works at UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI HEALTH CARE SYSTEM in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.