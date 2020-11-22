Dr. Stephen Bridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bridge, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Locations
Hillcrest Urological Medical Grp.4060 4th Ave Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-4709
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bridge saved my life about 12 years ago at Scripps. An elevated prostate PSA level was found by my primary care doctor. I was then referred to Dr. Bridge. His treatment plan with a prescription of specially engineered pills magically worked.
About Dr. Stephen Bridge, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922034891
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridge accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridge has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.