Dr. Stephen Bresnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bresnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Bresnick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Bresnick works at
Locations
-
1
Encino Surgicenter A Medical Group16633 Ventura Blvd Ste 110, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 981-3333Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bresnick?
He's the best plastic surgeon leaving little if any mark's at all
About Dr. Stephen Bresnick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831292275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bresnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bresnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bresnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bresnick works at
Dr. Bresnick speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bresnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bresnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bresnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bresnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.