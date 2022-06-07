Overview

Dr. Stephen Breda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Breda works at STEPHEN D BREDA, MD in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Otitis Media and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.