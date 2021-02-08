Dr. Stephen Brassell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brassell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Brassell, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Brassell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Grande Ronde Hospital, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Locations
St. Luke's Regional Medical Center Ltd100 E Idaho St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-2733
St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 381-2733
St Lukes Internal Medicine190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-2222MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Grande Ronde Hospital
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brassell performed my husband's surgery--excellent surgeon. Visited him in the hospital sometimes twice each day to check on his recovery. Very informative and explains complex issues understandably. Kind & caring.
About Dr. Stephen Brassell, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538108311
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brassell has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brassell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
