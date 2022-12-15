Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center.
Dr. Brandt works at
Locations
Enterprise Children's Center and Family Medicine105 E Watts St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 393-5437
Ozark Pediatric Associates633 S Union Ave, Ozark, AL 36360 Directions (334) 774-1412
Hospital Affiliations
- Dale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
we are so thankful to have someone like Dr. Brandt in our area. If we ever move we will probably still make the drive to keep him as a pediatrician. Both my kids are very comfortable with him and he always explains everything well and gives time for any questions we have. We never feel rushed and we leave encouraged, educated and calm. He listens, isn’t pushy, and truly cares about his patients. We are grateful to have found this great pediatrician!
About Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Keesler Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandt speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.