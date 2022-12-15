Overview

Dr. Stephen Brandt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center.



Dr. Brandt works at Enterprise Children's Center and Family Medicine in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Ozark, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.