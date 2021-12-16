Dr. Stephen Brandstetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandstetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Brandstetter, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Brandstetter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Mark C. Horattas, MD1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-6699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Brandstetter twice, and both times he was everything one would hope for in a doctor. He listened well, he explained clearly -- both before and during -- my outpatient procedures, and he responded quickly to follow-up questions. And critically, he was extremely skilled at his job and successful in treating me.
About Dr. Stephen Brandstetter, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandstetter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandstetter accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandstetter has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandstetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandstetter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandstetter.
