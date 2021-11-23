See All General Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Boyce works at New Life Center for Bariatric Surgery in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Life Center for Bariatric Surgery
    10810 Parkside Dr Ste 305, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 694-9676
  2. 2
    10810 Parkside Dr Physicians Plz Ste 305, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 23, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Boyce's for about 15 years. He performed my gastric bypass initially and has been there every step of the way even when I was at a hospital he did not work at, he made sure someone he trusted was taking care of me. He has gone out of his way to be there if I had issues...he is truly a patient advocate. I have recommended him for years and will not stop.
    Elizabeth Bible Eslinger — Nov 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093822553
    Education & Certifications

    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Boyce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyce works at New Life Center for Bariatric Surgery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Boyce’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

