Dr. Stephen Boyajian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Boyajian, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Boyajian, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Boyajian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Consultants PA326 Route 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (609) 267-1707
-
2
Vantage Surgery Center350 Young Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 654-5795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyajian?
Dr. Boyajian is an excellent Physician. He listens, he is respectful and knowledgeable. His staff in the office and at Vantage are caring and helpful!
About Dr. Stephen Boyajian, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073547311
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyajian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyajian accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyajian works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyajian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyajian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.