Overview

Dr. Stephen Box, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Box works at State Franklin OBGYN Specialist in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Greeneville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.