Dr. Stephen Boveri, MD
Dr. Stephen Boveri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
County Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.1011 Bowles Ave Ste 215, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 680-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to three different gynecologists and he has been OUTSTANDING! With my first miscarriage, a woman doctor from Mercy South (St. John's), was very short with me, didn't explain anything, came super cold about it, and with that, I suffered health issues with my miscarriage for FOUR MONTHS. Stephen on the other hand, has been SUPER informative, helpful, and has made my second miscarriage A LOT easier. During my D&C, he came out beforehand, held my hand, and talked to me on an emotional level before sending me back. No one can convince me that this man does not care about his patients. I never had a doctor that cared so much. He called my husband after the procedure and talked to him too. I just love the guy. I HIGHLY recommend him to anyone who is looking.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386679660
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Boveri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boveri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Boveri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boveri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.