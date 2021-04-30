See All Gastroenterologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Stephen Bott, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Bott, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Bott works at Digestive Disease Associates of York Country in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Associates of York Country
    170 AMENDMENT AVE, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 324-7607
  2. 2
    Piedmont Medical Center
    222 Herlong Ave S, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 329-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 30, 2021
    Dr. Bott was my daddy's doctor. He has been treating me since 1999. He has always been professional and knowledgable. I will go hear my pathologist results on May 24, 2021. He removed 11 colon polyps and biopsy on my stomach.
    Debbie — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Bott, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255392072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
