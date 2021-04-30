Dr. Bott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Bott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Bott, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Bott works at
Digestive Disease Associates of York Country170 AMENDMENT AVE, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-7607
Piedmont Medical Center222 Herlong Ave S, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-1234
- Piedmont Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bott was my daddy's doctor. He has been treating me since 1999. He has always been professional and knowledgable. I will go hear my pathologist results on May 24, 2021. He removed 11 colon polyps and biopsy on my stomach.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1255392072
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
