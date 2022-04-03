Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boorjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with MAYO CLINIC
Dr. Boorjian works at
Rochester - Other200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8351
Completed prostatectomy. No complications. Has a great team.
- MAYO CLINIC
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- Urology
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Dr. Boorjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boorjian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boorjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boorjian works at
Dr. Boorjian has seen patients for Kidney and Ureter Removal, Kidney Cancer and Cystectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boorjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boorjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boorjian.
