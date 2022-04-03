See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD

Urology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with MAYO CLINIC

Dr. Boorjian works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney and Ureter Removal, Kidney Cancer and Cystectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Other
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Cystectomy
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Cystectomy

Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

4.0
Apr 03, 2022
Completed prostatectomy. No complications. Has a great team.
Apr 03, 2022
About Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1942313432
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MAYO CLINIC
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Dr. Stephen Boorjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boorjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boorjian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boorjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boorjian works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Boorjian’s profile.

Dr. Boorjian has seen patients for Kidney and Ureter Removal, Kidney Cancer and Cystectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boorjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boorjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boorjian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boorjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boorjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

