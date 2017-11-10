Dr. Stephen Boghossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boghossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Boghossian, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Boghossian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Stephen P. Boghossian M.d. PC1200 S York St Ste 4240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 834-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Performed lumpectomy on my wife. Outstanding surgeon and individual. Highly recommended. My wife and I were both in health care for 40 years, and on the medical staff at EMH for 30 years. Steve is highly regarded amongst his peers.
About Dr. Stephen Boghossian, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1245210111
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boghossian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boghossian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boghossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boghossian speaks Armenian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boghossian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boghossian.
