Dr. Stephen Boatwright, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Boatwright, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Boatwright works at Palmetto Spine & Pain Care Consultants in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Completecare
    4736 Highway 17 Byp S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 213-2039
    Stephen E. Boatwright, MD
    5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 205, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 213-2039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • QualCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Most caring doctor I have ever had
    Julia — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Boatwright, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538157334
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Palmetto Richland Meml Hosp-University of SC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Boatwright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boatwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boatwright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boatwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boatwright works at Palmetto Spine & Pain Care Consultants in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Boatwright’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Boatwright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boatwright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boatwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boatwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

